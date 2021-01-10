Loyola Marymount 68, San Francisco 60

SAN FRANCISCO (8-6)
Jurkatamm 2-3 0-0 5, Kunen 1-4 0-0 3, Ryuny 3-7 1-2 9, Bouyea 5-14 2-2 12, Shabazz 6-19 2-2 16, Milstead 3-8 0-0 7, Kane 2-3 0-0 4, Visser 2-2 0-0 4, Rishwain 0-0 0-0 0, Hawthorne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 5-6 60.
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (6-3)
Leaupepe 4-7 11-11 19, J.Anderson 2-5 0-0 4, Quintana 2-5 0-1 5, Douglas 4-8 1-3 10, Scott 7-18 4-6 20, Alipiev 2-2 0-0 4, Markusson 2-6 2-2 6, Dortch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 18-23 68.
Halftime_Loyola Marymount 44-35. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 7-24 (Ryuny 2-4, Shabazz 2-8, Jurkatamm 1-2, Kunen 1-4, Milstead 1-4, Bouyea 0-2), Loyola Marymount 4-12 (Scott 2-3, Douglas 1-2, Quintana 1-4, Leaupepe 0-1, J.Anderson 0-2). Fouled Out_Jurkatamm. Rebounds_San Francisco 25 (Ryuny, Bouyea 6), Loyola Marymount 34 (Scott 10). Assists_San Francisco 9 (Kunen, Bouyea, Milstead 2), Loyola Marymount 13 (J.Anderson, Quintana, Scott 3). Total Fouls_San Francisco 20, Loyola Marymount 14.
