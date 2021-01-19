On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Loyola Marymount 72, San Diego 69, OT

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 11:25 pm
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (1-5)

Parrish 5-10 2-2 13, Pyle 4-9 0-1 9, Pinchuk 6-20 1-4 13, Hughes 4-17 0-0 11, Sullivan 2-4 2-2 6, Gallant 0-0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 5-9 0-0 12, Humphrey 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 28-72 6-11 69.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (6-4)

Leaupepe 2-11 0-0 5, Anderson 1-3 0-0 3, Quintana 4-6 4-5 15, Douglas 8-10 2-2 19, Scott 8-12 4-6 20, Alipiev 2-7 3-4 8, Markusson 1-6 0-0 2, Pugh 0-1 0-0 0, Dortch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 13-17 72.

Halftime_San Diego 36-33. 3-Point Goals_San Diego 7-23 (Hughes 3-12, Rodriguez 2-4, Parrish 1-1, Pyle 1-4, Humphrey 0-1, Sullivan 0-1), Loyola Marymount 7-19 (Quintana 3-5, Anderson 1-1, Douglas 1-3, Alipiev 1-4, Leaupepe 1-5, Scott 0-1). Fouled Out_Sullivan. Rebounds_San Diego 31 (Pinchuk 10), Loyola Marymount 37 (Douglas 9). Assists_San Diego 17 (Pyle 5), Loyola Marymount 16 (Alipiev 7). Total Fouls_San Diego 18, Loyola Marymount 15.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 Finance Transformation Leaders
1|20 Future Offices Winter 2021
1|20 Canada East Virtual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Service members participate in the Pass in Review at the Capitol building during the 59th Presidential Inauguration rehearsal ceremony