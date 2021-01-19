Loyola Marymount 72, San Diego 69, OT

SAN DIEGO (1-5)
Parrish 5-10 2-2 13, Pyle 4-9 0-1 9, Pinchuk 6-20 1-4 13, Hughes 4-17 0-0 11, Sullivan 2-4 2-2 6, Gallant 0-0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 5-9 0-0 12, Humphrey 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 28-72 6-11 69.
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (6-4)
Leaupepe 2-11 0-0 5, Anderson 1-3 0-0 3, Quintana 4-6 4-5 15, Douglas 8-10 2-2 19, Scott 8-12 4-6 20, Alipiev 2-7 3-4 8, Markusson 1-6 0-0 2, Pugh 0-1 0-0 0, Dortch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 13-17 72.
Halftime_San Diego 36-33. 3-Point Goals_San Diego 7-23 (Hughes 3-12, Rodriguez 2-4, Parrish 1-1, Pyle 1-4, Humphrey 0-1, Sullivan 0-1), Loyola Marymount 7-19 (Quintana 3-5, Anderson 1-1, Douglas 1-3, Alipiev 1-4, Leaupepe 1-5, Scott 0-1). Fouled Out_Sullivan. Rebounds_San Diego 31 (Pinchuk 10), Loyola Marymount 37 (Douglas 9). Assists_San Diego 17 (Pyle 5), Loyola Marymount 16 (Alipiev 7). Total Fouls_San Diego 18, Loyola Marymount 15.
