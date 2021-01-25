Loyola Marymount 75, Portland 50

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (8-6)

Alipiev 6-10 0-0 16, Leaupepe 0-5 0-0 0, Pugh 0-3 0-0 0, Anderson 3-6 0-0 9, Scott 3-6 1-2 7, Quintana 4-6 0-0 12, Markusson 10-12 5-7 25, Dortch 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 28-51 6-9 75.

PORTLAND (6-10)

Curtiss 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 4-9 1-2 11, Adams 1-8 0-0 2, Fahrensohn 2-6 0-0 5, Jones 6-9 0-0 13, Ferebee 1-4 0-0 2, Henn 4-7 0-0 10, Griffith 1-2 0-0 3, Dasher 1-4 0-0 2, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 1-2 50.

Halftime_Loyola Marymount 39-28. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 13-25 (Quintana 4-6, Alipiev 4-8, Anderson 3-5, Dortch 2-2, Leaupepe 0-1, Pugh 0-3), Portland 7-21 (Henn 2-4, Davis 2-6, Griffith 1-2, Jones 1-2, Fahrensohn 1-5, Dasher 0-1, Watson 0-1). Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 35 (Markusson 13), Portland 13 (Davis 3). Assists_Loyola Marymount 20 (Anderson, Scott 7), Portland 14 (Adams 5). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 10, Portland 11.

