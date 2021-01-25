On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Loyola Marymount 75, Portland 50

By The Associated Press
January 25, 2021 6:46 pm
< a min read
      

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (8-6)

Alipiev 6-10 0-0 16, Leaupepe 0-5 0-0 0, Pugh 0-3 0-0 0, Anderson 3-6 0-0 9, Scott 3-6 1-2 7, Quintana 4-6 0-0 12, Markusson 10-12 5-7 25, Dortch 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 28-51 6-9 75.

PORTLAND (6-10)

Curtiss 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 4-9 1-2 11, Adams 1-8 0-0 2, Fahrensohn 2-6 0-0 5, Jones 6-9 0-0 13, Ferebee 1-4 0-0 2, Henn 4-7 0-0 10, Griffith 1-2 0-0 3, Dasher 1-4 0-0 2, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 1-2 50.

Halftime_Loyola Marymount 39-28. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 13-25 (Quintana 4-6, Alipiev 4-8, Anderson 3-5, Dortch 2-2, Leaupepe 0-1, Pugh 0-3), Portland 7-21 (Henn 2-4, Davis 2-6, Griffith 1-2, Jones 1-2, Fahrensohn 1-5, Dasher 0-1, Watson 0-1). Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 35 (Markusson 13), Portland 13 (Davis 3). Assists_Loyola Marymount 20 (Anderson, Scott 7), Portland 14 (Adams 5). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 10, Portland 11.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|1 GSA eTools Overview
2|1 Year End Processing: Latest Updates
2|1 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Naples area welcomes new chief petty officers