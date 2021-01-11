Trending:
Loyola of Chicago 58, Indiana St. 48

By The Associated Press
January 11, 2021 9:09 pm
< a min read
      

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (8-3)

Uguak 3-4 2-2 9, Krutwig 7-11 2-4 16, Norris 1-6 0-0 3, Williamson 2-7 4-4 8, Hall 2-6 0-0 6, Clemons 2-6 2-4 8, Kennedy 1-4 0-0 2, Welch 2-3 0-1 4, Hebb 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-47 12-17 58.

INDIANA ST. (4-7)

Williams 1-3 1-5 3, Key 2-7 2-2 7, Larry 2-5 0-1 5, Neese 2-8 2-2 8, Laravia 4-12 2-3 11, Miller 3-6 0-0 8, Howard 2-4 0-0 4, Barnes 0-0 2-4 2. Totals 16-45 9-17 48.

Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 27-24. 3-Point Goals_Loyola of Chicago 6-21 (Clemons 2-5, Hall 2-6, Uguak 1-1, Norris 1-3, Kennedy 0-3, Williamson 0-3), Indiana St. 7-14 (Miller 2-2, Neese 2-4, Larry 1-1, Key 1-3, Laravia 1-3, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Loyola of Chicago 28 (Krutwig 8), Indiana St. 31 (Williams 7). Assists_Loyola of Chicago 11 (Norris, Williamson 3), Indiana St. 6 (Key 4). Total Fouls_Loyola of Chicago 17, Indiana St. 15. A_90 (10,200).

