Loyola of Chicago 65, Bradley 58

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (13-3)

Uguak 0-3 0-0 0, Krutwig 3-5 1-2 7, Clemons 4-8 3-4 15, Norris 2-7 1-2 7, Williamson 0-5 2-2 2, Ta.Hall 2-5 1-1 5, Kennedy 5-9 7-8 18, Welch 1-4 3-6 6, Kaifes 1-2 2-3 5. Totals 18-48 20-28 65.

BRADLEY (9-7)

Childs 5-11 0-0 12, Mast 2-6 1-2 5, East 2-9 1-2 5, Nolan 5-8 5-6 17, Tahvanainen 2-8 0-0 5, Kingsby 2-4 1-2 5, Hannah 2-5 0-0 4, Kent 2-2 0-0 5, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Linke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 8-12 58.

Halftime_Bradley 29-25. 3-Point Goals_Loyola of Chicago 9-29 (Clemons 4-7, Norris 2-7, Kaifes 1-2, Welch 1-2, Kennedy 1-3, Ta.Hall 0-1, Uguak 0-2, Williamson 0-5), Bradley 6-23 (Childs 2-5, Nolan 2-5, Kent 1-1, Tahvanainen 1-6, East 0-1, Hannah 0-2, Mast 0-3). Fouled Out_Nolan. Rebounds_Loyola of Chicago 31 (Kennedy 9), Bradley 34 (Mast 11). Assists_Loyola of Chicago 11 (Krutwig, Clemons, Norris, Kennedy 2), Bradley 11 (East 4). Total Fouls_Loyola of Chicago 12, Bradley 22.

