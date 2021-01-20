Loyola of Chicago 75, Valparaiso 39

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (11-3)

Uguak 2-2 0-0 4, Krutwig 7-8 1-2 15, Clemons 1-3 0-0 3, Norris 1-3 0-0 3, Williamson 4-10 2-4 11, Welch 3-4 3-3 9, Hall 5-10 0-1 10, Kennedy 2-4 4-4 8, Hebb 0-2 0-0 0, Kaifes 2-4 0-0 5, Hutson 1-3 0-0 2, Wojcik 2-3 0-0 5, Alcock 0-0 0-0 0, Baughman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 10-14 75.

VALPARAISO (3-9)

Krikke 6-10 0-0 12, Gordon 3-7 6-9 14, Sackey 1-5 0-0 2, Barrett 0-1 0-0 0, Clay 3-11 0-0 6, Edwards 1-5 0-0 2, Ognacevic 1-4 0-0 3, Kpegeol 0-3 0-0 0, McMillan 0-3 0-0 0, Helm 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-49 6-9 39.

Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 37-16. 3-Point Goals_Loyola of Chicago 5-18 (Clemons 1-2, Wojcik 1-2, Kaifes 1-3, Norris 1-3, Williamson 1-4, Kennedy 0-1, Welch 0-1, Hall 0-2), Valparaiso 3-20 (Gordon 2-4, Ognacevic 1-4, Barrett 0-1, Krikke 0-1, Sackey 0-1, Edwards 0-2, McMillan 0-2, Clay 0-5). Rebounds_Loyola of Chicago 33 (Krutwig, Williamson, Kennedy 5), Valparaiso 23 (Gordon 5). Assists_Loyola of Chicago 19 (Welch 6), Valparaiso 10 (Sackey, Clay 3). Total Fouls_Loyola of Chicago 12, Valparaiso 15. A_95 (5,000).

