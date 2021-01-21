On Air: Foodie and the Beast
LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 8:55 pm
Thursday
At Four Season Golf and Sports Club
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
First Round

Danielle Kang 31-33_64  -7

Gaby Lopez 31-34_65  -6

Jessica Korda 35-30_65  -6

Nelly Korda 32-33_65  -6

Brittany Lincicome 33-33_66  -5

Stacy Lewis 32-34_66  -5

Lexi Thompson 33-34_67  -4

Brooke M. Henderson 32-35_67  -4

Angela Stanford 32-35_67  -4

Sophia Popov 31-37_68  -3

In Gee Chun 34-34_68  -3

Celine Boutier 33-36_69  -2

Austin Ernst 35-34_69  -2

Annie Park 34-35_69  -2

Cheyenne Knight 33-36_69  -2

Ally Ewing 33-37_70  -1

Pernilla Lindberg 35-35_70  -1

Mel Reid 35-35_70  -1

Georgia Hall 34-36_70  -1

Mi Jung Hur 35-36_71   E

Hee Young Park 32-39_71   E

Jasmine Suwannapura 35-37_72  +1

Bronte Law 32-41_73  +2

Madelene Sagstrom 33-40_73  +2

Cydney Clanton 35-40_75  +4

