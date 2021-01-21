LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

|Thursday
|At Four Season Golf and Sports Club
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|Purse: $1.2 million
|Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
|First Round
Danielle Kang 31-33_64 -7
Gaby Lopez 31-34_65 -6
Jessica Korda 35-30_65 -6
Nelly Korda 32-33_65 -6
Brittany Lincicome 33-33_66 -5
Stacy Lewis 32-34_66 -5
Lexi Thompson 33-34_67 -4
Brooke M. Henderson 32-35_67 -4
Angela Stanford 32-35_67 -4
Sophia Popov 31-37_68 -3
In Gee Chun 34-34_68 -3
Celine Boutier 33-36_69 -2
Austin Ernst 35-34_69 -2
Annie Park 34-35_69 -2
Cheyenne Knight 33-36_69 -2
Ally Ewing 33-37_70 -1
Pernilla Lindberg 35-35_70 -1
Mel Reid 35-35_70 -1
Georgia Hall 34-36_70 -1
Mi Jung Hur 35-36_71 E
Hee Young Park 32-39_71 E
Jasmine Suwannapura 35-37_72 +1
Bronte Law 32-41_73 +2
Madelene Sagstrom 33-40_73 +2
Cydney Clanton 35-40_75 +4
