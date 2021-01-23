LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

|Saturday
|At Four Season Golf and Sports Club
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|Purse: $1.2 million
|Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
|Third Round
Danielle Kang 64-65-63_192 -21
Jessica Korda 65-69-60_194 -19
Nelly Korda 65-66-67_198 -15
In Gee Chun 68-65-67_200 -13
Brooke Henderson 67-69-65_201 -12
Cheyenne Knight 69-66-67_202 -11
Angela Stanford 67-69-67_203 -10
Brittany Lincicome 66-74-64_204 -9
Celine Boutier 69-70-65_204 -9
Sophia Popov 68-69-67_204 -9
Gaby Lopez 65-68-71_204 -9
Lexi Thompson 67-69-69_205 -8
Georgia Hall 70-70-67_207 -6
Mel Reid 70-70-67_207 -6
Pernilla Lindberg 70-72-66_208 -5
Jasmine Suwannapura 72-68-69_209 -4
Ally Ewing 70-72-68_210 -3
Austin Ernst 69-70-71_210 -3
Cydney Clanton 75-69-67_211 -2
Madelene Sagstrom 73-69-69_211 -2
Stacy Lewis 66-71-74_211 -2
Bronte Law 73-70-69_212 -1
Hee Young Park 71-69-72_212 -1
Mi Jung Hur 71-71-71_213 E
Annie Park 69-71-73_213 E
