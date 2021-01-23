On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 4:20 pm
< a min read
      
Saturday
At Four Season Golf and Sports Club
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
Third Round

Danielle Kang 64-65-63_192 -21

Jessica Korda 65-69-60_194 -19

Nelly Korda 65-66-67_198 -15

In Gee Chun 68-65-67_200 -13

        Insight by Zendesk: VA, GSA and the Education Department will explore how agencies are dealing with the new customer service imperative in this free webinar.

Brooke Henderson 67-69-65_201 -12

Cheyenne Knight 69-66-67_202 -11

Angela Stanford 67-69-67_203 -10

Brittany Lincicome 66-74-64_204  -9

Celine Boutier 69-70-65_204  -9

Sophia Popov 68-69-67_204  -9

Gaby Lopez 65-68-71_204  -9

Lexi Thompson 67-69-69_205  -8

        Read more Sports News news.

Georgia Hall 70-70-67_207  -6

Mel Reid 70-70-67_207  -6

Pernilla Lindberg 70-72-66_208  -5

Jasmine Suwannapura 72-68-69_209  -4

Ally Ewing 70-72-68_210  -3

Austin Ernst 69-70-71_210  -3

Cydney Clanton 75-69-67_211  -2

Madelene Sagstrom 73-69-69_211  -2

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Stacy Lewis 66-71-74_211  -2

Bronte Law 73-70-69_212  -1

Hee Young Park 71-69-72_212  -1

Mi Jung Hur 71-71-71_213   E

Annie Park 69-71-73_213   E

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Customer Contact Week
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard commissions USCGC Charles Moulthrope at Base Portsmouth