LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 3:58 pm
Friday
At Four Season Golf and Sports Club
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
Second Round

Danielle Kang 64-65_64

Nelly Korda 65-66_64

In Gee Chun 68-65_65

Gaby Lopez 65-68_66

Jessica Korda 65-69_66

Cheyenne Knight 69-66_66

Lexi Thompson 67-69_66

Brooke Henderson 67-69_67

Angela Stanford 67-69_67

Sophia Popov 68-69_67

Stacy Lewis 66-71_67

Austin Ernst 69-70_67

Celine Boutier 69-70_67

Jasmine Suwannapura 72-68_67

Hee Young Park 71-69_67

Georgia Hall 70-70_68

Mel Reid 70-70_68

Annie Park 69-71_68

Brittany Lincicome 66-74_68

Madelene Sagstrom 73-69_68

Mi Jung Hur 71-71_68

Pernilla Lindberg 70-72_68

Ally Ewing 70-72_68

Bronte Law 73-70_68

Cydney Clanton 75-69_68

