LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 5:00 pm
< a min read
      
Friday
At Four Season Golf and Sports Club
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
Second Round

Danielle Kang 64-65_129

Nelly Korda 65-66_131

In Gee Chun 68-65_133

Gaby Lopez 65-68_133

Jessica Korda 65-69_134

Cheyenne Knight 69-66_135

Lexi Thompson 67-69_136

Brooke Henderson 67-69_136

Angela Stanford 67-69_136

Sophia Popov 68-69_137

Stacy Lewis 66-71_137

Austin Ernst 69-70_139

Celine Boutier 69-70_139

Jasmine Suwannapura 72-68_140

Hee Young Park 71-69_140

Georgia Hall 70-70_140

Mel Reid 70-70_140

Annie Park 69-71_140

Brittany Lincicome 66-74_140

Madelene Sagstrom 73-69_142

Mi Jung Hur 71-71_142

Pernilla Lindberg 70-72_142

Ally Ewing 70-72_142

Bronte Law 73-70_143

Cydney Clanton 75-69_144

