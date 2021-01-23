On Air: Panel Discussions
LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 4:22 pm
Saturday
At Four Season Golf and Sports Club
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
Third Round

Danielle Kang 64-65-63_192

Jessica Korda 65-69-60_194

Nelly Korda 65-66-67_198

In Gee Chun 68-65-67_200

Brooke Henderson 67-69-65_201

Cheyenne Knight 69-66-67_202

Angela Stanford 67-69-67_203

Brittany Lincicome 66-74-64_204

Celine Boutier 69-70-65_204

Sophia Popov 68-69-67_204

Gaby Lopez 65-68-71_204

Lexi Thompson 67-69-69_205

Georgia Hall 70-70-67_207

Mel Reid 70-70-67_207

Pernilla Lindberg 70-72-66_208

Jasmine Suwannapura 72-68-69_209

Ally Ewing 70-72-68_210

Austin Ernst 69-70-71_210

Cydney Clanton 75-69-67_211

Madelene Sagstrom 73-69-69_211

Stacy Lewis 66-71-74_211

Bronte Law 73-70-69_212

Hee Young Park 71-69-72_212

Mi Jung Hur 71-71-71_213

Annie Park 69-71-73_213

