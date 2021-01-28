LSU 60, No. 22 Georgia 52

LSU (7-7)

Trasi 6-12 1-2 13, Aifuwa 5-10 2-4 12, Pointer 1-8 3-4 5, Seay 3-9 1-2 8, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0, Shematsi 0-0 0-0 0, Cherry 1-3 3-6 5, Young 6-13 5-6 17, Petty 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-56 15-24 60

GEORGIA (13-3)

Isaacs 0-1 0-0 0, Staiti 8-16 3-4 19, Caldwell 1-7 2-2 4, Connally 2-8 1-1 5, Morrison 3-10 3-3 11, Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0, Davenport 0-1 2-2 2, Coombs 3-8 0-0 6, Barker 2-4 0-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-55 11-14 52

LSU 16 9 10 25 — 60 Georgia 11 16 14 11 — 52

3-Point Goals_LSU 1-6 (Trasi 0-2, Pointer 0-3, Seay 1-1), Georgia 3-15 (Staiti 0-1, Caldwell 0-3, Connally 0-4, Morrison 2-6, Barker 1-1). Assists_LSU 13 (Pointer 6), Georgia 9 (Connally 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_LSU 40 (Team 5-9), Georgia 35 (Staiti 3-8). Total Fouls_LSU 14, Georgia 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_759.

