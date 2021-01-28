Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

LSU 60, No. 22 Georgia 52

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 10:02 pm
< a min read
      

LSU (7-7)

Trasi 6-12 1-2 13, Aifuwa 5-10 2-4 12, Pointer 1-8 3-4 5, Seay 3-9 1-2 8, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0, Shematsi 0-0 0-0 0, Cherry 1-3 3-6 5, Young 6-13 5-6 17, Petty 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-56 15-24 60

GEORGIA (13-3)

Isaacs 0-1 0-0 0, Staiti 8-16 3-4 19, Caldwell 1-7 2-2 4, Connally 2-8 1-1 5, Morrison 3-10 3-3 11, Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0, Davenport 0-1 2-2 2, Coombs 3-8 0-0 6, Barker 2-4 0-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-55 11-14 52

LSU 16 9 10 25 60
Georgia 11 16 14 11 52

3-Point Goals_LSU 1-6 (Trasi 0-2, Pointer 0-3, Seay 1-1), Georgia 3-15 (Staiti 0-1, Caldwell 0-3, Connally 0-4, Morrison 2-6, Barker 1-1). Assists_LSU 13 (Pointer 6), Georgia 9 (Connally 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_LSU 40 (Team 5-9), Georgia 35 (Staiti 3-8). Total Fouls_LSU 14, Georgia 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_759.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
1|25 Customer Contact Week
1|25 OPEX Week Live
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NOAA satellites helped save 304 lives in 2020