On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

LSU 66, Missouri 64

By The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 10:23 pm
< a min read
      

LSU (6-6)

Trasi 3-6 3-5 9, Aifuwa 5-9 2-2 12, Pointer 7-15 5-9 22, Seay 1-3 4-5 7, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0, Cherry 0-1 0-2 0, Young 6-12 4-6 16, Petty 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-46 18-29 66

MISSOURI (5-4)

Frank 4-6 0-0 9, Williams 4-6 3-4 11, Blackwell 5-11 3-5 14, Dembele 2-5 3-4 7, Troup 2-7 2-2 7, Dufficy 2-5 0-0 5, Dickson 1-3 0-0 2, Hansen 3-5 2-2 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-48 13-17 64

LSU 13 15 24 14 66
Missouri 8 12 17 27 64

3-Point Goals_LSU 4-7 (Pointer 3-6, Seay 1-1), Missouri 5-17 (Frank 1-2, Blackwell 1-5, Troup 1-3, Dufficy 1-3, Dickson 0-1, Hansen 1-3). Assists_LSU 12 (Trasi 3), Missouri 14 (Dickson 4). Fouled Out_Missouri Dembele, Hansen. Rebounds_LSU 28 (Young 3-4), Missouri 28 (Dufficy 2-3). Total Fouls_LSU 15, Missouri 24. Technical Fouls_Missouri Team 1. A_1,714.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|19 Simplify NSX Operations with ReSTNSX
1|19 Agency Moves
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy posthumously awards Navy Cross to WWII chaplain