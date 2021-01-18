LSU 66, Missouri 64

LSU (6-6)
Trasi 3-6 3-5 9, Aifuwa 5-9 2-2 12, Pointer 7-15 5-9 22, Seay 1-3 4-5 7, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0, Cherry 0-1 0-2 0, Young 6-12 4-6 16, Petty 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-46 18-29 66
MISSOURI (5-4)
Frank 4-6 0-0 9, Williams 4-6 3-4 11, Blackwell 5-11 3-5 14, Dembele 2-5 3-4 7, Troup 2-7 2-2 7, Dufficy 2-5 0-0 5, Dickson 1-3 0-0 2, Hansen 3-5 2-2 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-48 13-17 64
|LSU
|13
|15
|24
|14
|—
|66
|Missouri
|8
|12
|17
|27
|—
|64
3-Point Goals_LSU 4-7 (Pointer 3-6, Seay 1-1), Missouri 5-17 (Frank 1-2, Blackwell 1-5, Troup 1-3, Dufficy 1-3, Dickson 0-1, Hansen 1-3). Assists_LSU 12 (Trasi 3), Missouri 14 (Dickson 4). Fouled Out_Missouri Dembele, Hansen. Rebounds_LSU 28 (Young 3-4), Missouri 28 (Dufficy 2-3). Total Fouls_LSU 15, Missouri 24. Technical Fouls_Missouri Team 1. A_1,714.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments