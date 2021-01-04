On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

LSU 77, Mississippi 69, OT

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 6:53 pm
< a min read
      

LSU (4-4)

Trasi 3-7 1-2 7, Aifuwa 10-17 0-0 20, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Pointer 6-16 4-7 18, Spencer 0-1 2-2 2, Shematsi 0-1 0-0 0, Ayres 0-1 0-0 0, Cherry 0-2 1-2 1, Seay 5-7 3-4 13, Young 7-13 2-2 16, Petty 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-67 13-19 77

MISSISSIPPI (6-1)

Austin 7-12 5-8 20, Douglas 3-10 0-0 7, Johnson 5-9 0-2 10, Reid 1-3 6-10 8, Smith 2-8 4-4 8, Kitchens 1-1 0-0 2, Nesbitt 0-4 0-0 0, Collins 5-13 1-2 14, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-60 16-26 69

LSU 19 8 17 20 13 77
Mississippi 16 14 22 12 5 69

3-Point Goals_LSU 2-7 (Trasi 0-1, Pointer 2-4, Seay 0-2), Mississippi 5-15 (Austin 1-3, Douglas 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Smith 0-1, Collins 3-6). Assists_LSU 20 (Pointer 12), Mississippi 17 (Reid 10). Fouled Out_LSU Trasi, Mississippi Johnson, Reid. Rebounds_LSU 43 (Team 6-8), Mississippi 35 (Team 4-6). Total Fouls_LSU 24, Mississippi 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_842.

