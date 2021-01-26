LSU 78, Texas A&M 66

LSU (11-4)

Days 4-6 0-0 11, Watford 4-8 5-7 13, Wilkinson 1-1 0-0 2, Smart 7-12 1-1 19, Thomas 8-21 9-9 28, LeBlanc 1-2 1-1 3, Gaines 0-0 0-0 0, O’Neal 0-3 2-2 2, Gray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 18-20 78.

TEXAS A&M (7-7)

Marfo 0-0 0-1 0, Miller 1-2 0-0 2, Gordon 1-6 0-0 3, Jackson 2-7 2-2 8, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Flagg 6-15 2-3 17, Chandler 8-20 0-0 21, Diarra 2-7 1-2 5, Aku 1-4 0-0 2, Hefner 1-2 0-0 3, Bradford 1-2 1-1 3, McGhee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-67 6-9 66.

Halftime_LSU 41-36. 3-Point Goals_LSU 10-29 (Smart 4-9, Days 3-5, Thomas 3-13, O’Neal 0-1, Watford 0-1), Texas A&M 12-38 (Chandler 5-14, Flagg 3-7, Jackson 2-6, Hefner 1-2, Gordon 1-4, Robinson 0-1, Diarra 0-4). Rebounds_LSU 33 (Watford 8), Texas A&M 35 (Aku 8). Assists_LSU 22 (Smart 9), Texas A&M 12 (Flagg 4). Total Fouls_LSU 15, Texas A&M 19. A_1,485 (12,989).

