Sports News

LSU 85, South Carolina 80

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 10:49 pm
< a min read
      

SOUTH CAROLINA (3-2)

Minaya 5-10 1-1 12, Leveque 6-8 0-0 12, Couisnard 1-9 2-2 5, Lawson 8-19 2-3 22, Woods 0-4 0-0 0, Bryant 10-17 5-8 26, Moss 0-0 0-0 0, Hannibal 1-2 0-0 3, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-69 10-14 80.

LSU (9-2)

Days 3-5 4-4 11, Watford 7-17 9-10 23, Wilkinson 2-2 1-2 5, Smart 5-11 1-2 15, Thomas 7-19 9-10 25, LeBlanc 2-3 0-2 4, Hyatt 1-2 0-2 2, Gaines 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 24-32 85.

Halftime_South Carolina 38-34. 3-Point Goals_South Carolina 8-29 (Lawson 4-14, Bryant 1-1, Hannibal 1-1, Couisnard 1-6, Minaya 1-6, Woods 0-1), LSU 7-18 (Smart 4-6, Thomas 2-8, Days 1-3, Watford 0-1). Rebounds_South Carolina 35 (Minaya 10), LSU 34 (Days, Watford 9). Assists_South Carolina 18 (Couisnard, Lawson 5), LSU 10 (Watford 5). Total Fouls_South Carolina 22, LSU 16.

