On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

LSU 92, Arkansas 76

By The Associated Press
January 13, 2021 9:16 pm
< a min read
      

ARKANSAS (10-3)

Jackson 1-8 0-0 2, Vanover 1-3 0-0 3, Davis 1-11 2-3 4, Moody 7-18 3-4 18, Tate 2-5 1-2 6, Sills 4-8 4-4 14, Williams 2-3 3-3 7, Notae 8-20 3-4 22, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-76 16-20 76.

LSU (9-2)

Days 8-10 0-0 18, Watford 9-16 4-4 23, Wilkinson 4-4 2-2 11, Smart 4-13 4-7 13, Thomas 5-15 6-8 17, LeBlanc 1-2 0-0 2, Gaines 1-2 1-3 3, Hyatt 2-3 0-0 5, Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-65 17-24 92.

Halftime_LSU 51-31. 3-Point Goals_Arkansas 8-31 (Notae 3-10, Sills 2-5, Vanover 1-2, Tate 1-4, Moody 1-5, Davis 0-1, Jackson 0-4), LSU 7-19 (Days 2-4, Hyatt 1-1, Wilkinson 1-1, Watford 1-2, Smart 1-3, Thomas 1-7, Gaines 0-1). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Arkansas 38 (Williams 10), LSU 45 (Days 13). Assists_Arkansas 8 (Davis, Moody 2), LSU 10 (Smart 5). Total Fouls_Arkansas 20, LSU 20. A_2,540 (13,215).

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration