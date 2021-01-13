LSU 92, Arkansas 76

ARKANSAS (10-3)
Jackson 1-8 0-0 2, Vanover 1-3 0-0 3, Davis 1-11 2-3 4, Moody 7-18 3-4 18, Tate 2-5 1-2 6, Sills 4-8 4-4 14, Williams 2-3 3-3 7, Notae 8-20 3-4 22, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-76 16-20 76.
LSU (9-2)
Days 8-10 0-0 18, Watford 9-16 4-4 23, Wilkinson 4-4 2-2 11, Smart 4-13 4-7 13, Thomas 5-15 6-8 17, LeBlanc 1-2 0-0 2, Gaines 1-2 1-3 3, Hyatt 2-3 0-0 5, Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-65 17-24 92.
Halftime_LSU 51-31. 3-Point Goals_Arkansas 8-31 (Notae 3-10, Sills 2-5, Vanover 1-2, Tate 1-4, Moody 1-5, Davis 0-1, Jackson 0-4), LSU 7-19 (Days 2-4, Hyatt 1-1, Wilkinson 1-1, Watford 1-2, Smart 1-3, Thomas 1-7, Gaines 0-1). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Arkansas 38 (Williams 10), LSU 45 (Days 13). Assists_Arkansas 8 (Davis, Moody 2), LSU 10 (Smart 5). Total Fouls_Arkansas 20, LSU 20. A_2,540 (13,215).
