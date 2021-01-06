On Air: Amtower Off-Center
LSU 94, Georgia 92, OT

By The Associated Press
January 6, 2021 9:30 pm
GEORGIA (7-2)

Camara 6-11 2-5 14, Horne 4-12 0-0 11, Fagan 4-12 0-0 8, Kier 8-14 3-3 25, Wheeler 7-15 4-6 21, Garcia 4-6 1-1 9, Brown 1-1 2-3 4, Starks 0-0 0-0 0, McMillan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-71 12-18 92.

LSU (7-2)

Days 5-12 1-3 13, Watford 6-9 3-10 17, Wilkinson 2-3 1-2 5, Smart 7-13 2-2 21, Thomas 5-17 15-16 26, LeBlanc 1-3 0-0 2, Manning 1-1 0-0 2, Gaines 0-5 0-0 0, Hyatt 3-5 0-0 6, Cook 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-70 22-33 94.

Halftime_42-42. 3-Point Goals_Georgia 12-35 (Kier 6-11, Wheeler 3-8, Horne 3-11, Fagan 0-1, Garcia 0-1, Camara 0-3), LSU 10-30 (Smart 5-10, Watford 2-2, Days 2-5, Thomas 1-8, Cook 0-1, Gaines 0-2, Hyatt 0-2). Fouled Out_Garcia. Rebounds_Georgia 40 (Camara 10), LSU 37 (Days 11). Assists_Georgia 18 (Wheeler 9), LSU 10 (Smart 4). Total Fouls_Georgia 23, LSU 18. A_2,635 (13,215).

