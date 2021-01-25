LSU looks to extend streak vs A&M

LSU (10-4, 5-3) vs. Texas A&M (7-6, 2-5)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Texas A&M. LSU has won by an average of 11 points in its last seven wins over the Aggies. Texas A&M’s last win in the series came on Feb. 4, 2017, an 85-73 win.

STEPPING UP: Emanuel Miller has put up 14.8 points and 7.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Aggies. Andre Gordon is also a big contributor, producing 9.7 points per game. The Tigers are led by Trendon Watford, who is averaging 17.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.TERRIFIC TRENDON: Watford has connected on 38.7 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also made 75.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Aggies are 7-0 when they score at least 56 points and 0-6 when they fall shy of that total. The Tigers are 7-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 3-4 on the year otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Aggies have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Texas A&M has 32 assists on 62 field goals (51.6 percent) across its past three outings while LSU has assists on 26 of 80 field goals (32.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The LSU offense has scored 84.1 points per game, the 11th-highest figure in Division I. Texas A&M has only averaged 62.9 points per game, which ranks 289th nationally.

