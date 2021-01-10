Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in talks to join Atletico Madrid

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 8:04 am
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Lyon striker Moussa Dembele could soon be joining Spanish league leader Atletico Madrid as a replacement for Diego Costa.

The 24-year-old Dembele has scored 45 goals in 105 games for French leader Lyon, but has lost his place in the side to Tino Kadewere this season. His Lyon contract runs until June 2023 but sporting director Juninho will not stand in his way.

“We are talking with Atletico and I think Moussa has reached an agreement with Atletico,” Juninho told broadcaster Telefoot. “Moussa came to see us and I think it’s time for him to change teams. It would not be good to hold a player back.”

Madrid reached an agreement with Costa to rescind his contract by mutual accord last month.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Lyon has already lined up Algeria forward Islam Slimani for Dembele.

“He wants to join us,” Juninho said.

Slimani plays for Premier League side Leicester but spent last season on loan at Monaco, scoring nine goals in 18 games.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration