Lyons lifts Nicholls St. past New Orleans 86-62

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 8:40 pm
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ryghe Lyons had 23 points plus 13 rebounds, both career highs, ands Nicholls State romped past New Orleans 86-62 on Saturday.

Ty Gordon had 18 points for Nicholls State (8-5, 6-1 Southland Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Pierce Spencer added 17 points and six rebounds. Damien Sears had eight rebounds.

New Orleans scored 26 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Damion Rosser had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Privateers (4-10, 3-3). Derek St. Hilaire added 14 points. Troy Green had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

