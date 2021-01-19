On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Mack leads Prairie View past Grambling St. 59-50

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 12:00 am
< a min read
      

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Cam Mack had 15 points and six assists as Prairie View defeated Grambling State 59-50 on Monday night.

Jawaun Daniels had 11 points and nine rebounds for Prairie View (3-4, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). DeWayne Cox added nine rebounds and Jerroda Briscoe had four blocks.

Trevell Cunningham had 12 points for the Tigers (5-7, 3-2). Cameron Christon added 11 points and six rebounds.

___

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|19 Simplify NSX Operations with ReSTNSX
1|19 Agency Moves
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy posthumously awards Navy Cross to WWII chaplain