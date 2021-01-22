Trending:
Maddox Jr. lifts CSU Fullerton over Hawaii 83-67

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 11:30 pm
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Tray Maddox Jr. scored 23 points as Cal State Fullerton topped Hawaii 83-67 on Friday. Dante Maddox Jr. added 20 points for the Titans.

Tray Maddox shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Vincent Lee had 14 points for Cal State Fullerton (4-4, 3-4 Big West Conference). Doctor Bradley added 13 points.

Justin Webster had 20 points and six rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (3-4, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Junior Madut added 12 points. Biwali Bayles had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

