Maldonado, Wyoming host Nevada

Nevada (10-5, 5-3) vs. Wyoming (8-5, 2-4)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Grant Sherfield and Nevada will take on Hunter Maldonado and Wyoming. The sophomore Sherfield has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 24 over his last five games. Maldonado, a junior, is averaging 12.6 points over the last five games.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Wyoming’s Maldonado, Marcus Williams and Kenny Foster have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Wolf Pack have given up only 63.6 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 69.3 per game they allowed against non-conference opponents.

KEY FACILITATOR: Sherfield has been directly responsible for 56 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 36 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Wyoming is 0-5 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 8-0 when it scores at least 75.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Cowboys are 6-0 when they record six or more steals and 2-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Wolf Pack are 6-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 4-5 whenever opponents exceed 64 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Wyoming is rated second among MWC teams with an average of 78 points per game.

