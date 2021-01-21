On Air: Week in Review
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Maluach carries New Mexico over San Jose St. 67-51

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 6:26 pm
< a min read
      

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Makuach Maluach had a season-high 25 points as New Mexico defeated San Jose State 67-51 on Thursday.

The game was played at the home of Dixie State due to COVID-19 concerns in New Mexico. The lobos have been based in St. George, Utah, since playing the Thunderbirds on Jan. 13. So far they have played all games on the road but after facing the Spartans again on Saturday the Lobos have been cleared to return to practice in Albuquerque.

Rod Brown had 15 points for New Mexico (5-8, 1-8 Mountain West Conference). Kurt Wegscheider added six rebounds.

San Jose State totaled 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Ralph Agee had 14 points for the Spartans (2-11, 0-9), whose losing streak reached five games. Jalen Dalcourt added 10 points. Caleb Simmons had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|4 7 Keys to The Motivating Staff
1|25 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|25 Leverage FedRAMP-Authorized Solutions...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s