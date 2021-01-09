On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Manhattan 45, Quinnipiac 42

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 6:22 pm
MANHATTAN (3-4)

W.Williams 2-7 1-2 5, Buchanan 2-13 0-0 5, Lasko 1-3 0-0 2, Nelson 2-8 1-3 5, Watson 2-6 0-2 5, Stewart 2-3 2-4 8, Douglas-Stanley 2-10 1-1 6, Ebube 1-2 0-0 2, Diallo 3-7 0-0 7, Mack 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-60 5-12 45.

QUINNIPIAC (3-3)

Rigoni 2-5 4-4 9, Pinkney 1-2 4-6 6, Lewis 2-4 0-1 4, T.Williams 4-10 0-0 9, Chenery 1-8 1-4 3, McGuire 2-7 0-0 5, Balanc 1-3 1-2 3, Akot 1-3 1-3 3, Riggins 0-2 0-0 0, Pickron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-44 11-20 42.

Halftime_Quinnipiac 24-23. 3-Point Goals_Manhattan 6-23 (Stewart 2-3, Diallo 1-3, Watson 1-3, Buchanan 1-4, Douglas-Stanley 1-4, Ebube 0-1, Mack 0-1, Lasko 0-2, Nelson 0-2), Quinnipiac 3-16 (Rigoni 1-2, McGuire 1-4, T.Williams 1-5, Riggins 0-1, Balanc 0-2, Chenery 0-2). Fouled Out_Diallo, T.Williams. Rebounds_Manhattan 33 (Ebube 9), Quinnipiac 43 (Rigoni 10). Assists_Manhattan 8 (Stewart 2), Quinnipiac 4 (McGuire 2). Total Fouls_Manhattan 20, Quinnipiac 18.

