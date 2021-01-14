Mann, Florida visit Miss. St.

Florida (6-3, 3-2) vs. Mississippi State (8-5, 3-2)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tre Mann and Florida will go up against D.J. Stewart Jr. and Mississippi State. The sophomore Mann is averaging 12.6 points over the last five games. Stewart, a junior, has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.2 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: Mississippi State’s Stewart has averaged 17.8 points while Tolu Smith has put up 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds. For the Gators, Mann has averaged 14 points, 5.8 rebounds and four assists while Colin Castleton has put up 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds.MIGHTY MANN: Mann has connected on 43.2 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bulldogs are 5-0 when they turn the ball over 12 times or fewer and 3-5 when they exceed 12 turnovers. The Gators are 6-0 when they score at least 72 points and 0-3 on the year when falling short of 72.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Gators have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Mississippi State has 31 assists on 81 field goals (38.3 percent) across its past three outings while Florida has assists on 33 of 70 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State is ranked ninth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.3 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 13.3 offensive boards per game.

