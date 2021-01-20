On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Mann lifts Gardner-Webb past UNC Asheville 84-57

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 9:37 pm
< a min read
      

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jamaine Mann came off the bench to score 18 points to carry Gardner-Webb to an 84-57 win over UNC-Asheville on Wednesday night.

D’Maurian Williams had 16 points for Gardner-Webb (4-9, 3-5 Big South Conference). Jacob Falko added 11 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Sears had 10 points. Ludovic Dufeal tied a career high with six blocks plus six points and seven rebounds.

Gardner-Webb scored 47 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

DeVon Baker had 20 points for the Bulldogs (8-7, 7-3), whose four-game winning streak was broken.

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

UNC-Asheville defeated Gardner-Webb 79-75 on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
1|21 AFCEA NOVA 20th Annual Army IT Day
1|21 1st AIAA CFD Transition Modeling...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s