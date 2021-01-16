Mariners avoid arbitration with Crawford, Murphy and Montero

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners agreed to terms with infielder J.P. Crawford, catcher Tom Murphy and right-hander Rafael Montero, avoiding arbitration with all three players Friday.

Crawford’s 2021 deal is for $2.05 million, Murphy’s is for $875,000 and Montero’s is for $2.25 million.

The 26-year-old Crawford won his first Gold Glove last season. At the plate, he hit .255, but after a hot start his numbers fell off in late August and September. Crawford made a prorated $213,259 on a salary of $575,800.

Murphy was slated to be Seattle’s starting catcher, but injuries from summer camp led to him missing the entire season. Murphy broke a bone in his left foot and had setbacks in his recovery. He made a prorated $213,815 on a salary of $577,300.

Montero was one of Seattle’s biggest offseason acquisitions in the hopes of improving a bullpen that was among the worst in baseball. The 30-year-old right-hander was the Rangers’ closer for most of last season after Jose Leclerc was sidelined due to a shoulder injury after just two appearances. Montero converted all eight of his save opportunities. He earned a prorated $290,741 on a salary of $785,000.

