Marist 63, Niagara 61

NIAGARA (3-4)
Kratholm 4-7 3-5 11, Kuakumensah 1-2 1-2 4, Nwandu 5-13 0-1 11, Hammond 7-14 0-0 17, Roberts 2-6 2-2 8, Solomon 4-11 2-2 10, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Cintron 0-2 0-0 0, MacDonald 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 8-12 61.
MARIST (6-1)
Jones 3-3 3-4 9, Herasme 2-5 0-0 6, Saint-Furcy 0-0 0-0 0, Sullivan 4-9 1-3 12, Wright 5-15 2-2 16, Bell 4-6 0-0 11, Byrd 2-7 0-0 5, Enoh 2-3 0-0 4, Cooley 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 6-9 63.
Halftime_Niagara 26-23. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 7-22 (Hammond 3-6, Roberts 2-6, Kuakumensah 1-2, Nwandu 1-3, MacDonald 0-1, Brown 0-2, Solomon 0-2), Marist 13-31 (Wright 4-8, Bell 3-5, Sullivan 3-6, Herasme 2-5, Byrd 1-5, Cooley 0-2). Rebounds_Niagara 29 (Kratholm, Nwandu, Hammond, Solomon, Cintron 4), Marist 35 (Jones 9). Assists_Niagara 10 (Nwandu, Roberts 3), Marist 13 (Sullivan 7). Total Fouls_Niagara 12, Marist 15. A_1 (3,200).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments