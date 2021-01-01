On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Marist 63, Niagara 61

By The Associated Press
January 1, 2021 4:20 pm
< a min read
      

NIAGARA (3-4)

Kratholm 4-7 3-5 11, Kuakumensah 1-2 1-2 4, Nwandu 5-13 0-1 11, Hammond 7-14 0-0 17, Roberts 2-6 2-2 8, Solomon 4-11 2-2 10, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Cintron 0-2 0-0 0, MacDonald 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 8-12 61.

MARIST (6-1)

Jones 3-3 3-4 9, Herasme 2-5 0-0 6, Saint-Furcy 0-0 0-0 0, Sullivan 4-9 1-3 12, Wright 5-15 2-2 16, Bell 4-6 0-0 11, Byrd 2-7 0-0 5, Enoh 2-3 0-0 4, Cooley 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 6-9 63.

Halftime_Niagara 26-23. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 7-22 (Hammond 3-6, Roberts 2-6, Kuakumensah 1-2, Nwandu 1-3, MacDonald 0-1, Brown 0-2, Solomon 0-2), Marist 13-31 (Wright 4-8, Bell 3-5, Sullivan 3-6, Herasme 2-5, Byrd 1-5, Cooley 0-2). Rebounds_Niagara 29 (Kratholm, Nwandu, Hammond, Solomon, Cintron 4), Marist 35 (Jones 9). Assists_Niagara 10 (Nwandu, Roberts 3), Marist 13 (Sullivan 7). Total Fouls_Niagara 12, Marist 15. A_1 (3,200).

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 Virtual Microsoft Innovative Educator:...
1|6 Learn to use Power BI to Create...
1|6 VM-Series on Microsoft Azure - Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Arizona National Guard members fill bags with groceries to be distributed to local citizens