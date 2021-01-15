Marist 73, Fairfield 63

FAIRFIELD (2-12)
Crisler 0-5 0-0 0, Benning 2-11 3-4 7, Cruz 5-10 0-0 11, Green 4-6 2-2 14, Wojcik 4-8 6-6 16, Ngalakulondi 1-3 0-0 2, Leach 0-2 0-0 0, Maidoh 2-2 0-0 4, Edokpayi 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 4-6 1-2 9, Jeanne-Rose 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 12-14 63.
MARIST (7-4)
Cooley 3-6 1-2 8, Jones 7-9 0-1 14, Byrd 1-5 2-4 5, Herasme 3-5 1-2 9, Wright 4-7 0-0 8, Sullivan 4-8 4-4 14, Enoh 3-4 0-1 6, Bell 3-5 0-0 9, Saint-Furcy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 8-14 73.
Halftime_Marist 42-30. 3-Point Goals_Fairfield 7-23 (Green 4-4, Wojcik 2-3, Cruz 1-2, Edokpayi 0-1, Ngalakulondi 0-1, Leach 0-2, Crisler 0-3, Benning 0-7), Marist 9-22 (Bell 3-4, Herasme 2-4, Sullivan 2-4, Cooley 1-3, Byrd 1-4, Saint-Furcy 0-1, Wright 0-2). Rebounds_Fairfield 22 (Cruz 6), Marist 27 (Herasme 7). Assists_Fairfield 14 (Wojcik 4), Marist 21 (Sullivan 9). Total Fouls_Fairfield 20, Marist 14.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments