Marist 76, Rider 67

MARIST (8-6)
Bell 5-6 2-2 15, Jones 2-9 4-6 8, Herasme 0-0 3-5 3, Saint-Furcy 1-4 1-2 3, Sullivan 3-9 0-2 7, Wright 8-14 2-2 22, Enoh 2-4 0-0 4, Byrd 2-5 2-2 8, Cooley 2-5 0-1 6. Totals 25-56 14-22 76.
RIDER (4-11)
Ogemuno-Johnson 1-4 4-5 6, Henderson 0-4 1-2 1, Ings 0-2 2-4 2, Murray 8-16 0-0 16, Powell 8-15 1-2 20, Pope 2-9 2-2 7, McGlone 5-9 0-1 13, Bladen 1-3 0-1 2, Foreman 0-0 0-0 0, Benson 0-1 0-0 0, Smalls 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 10-17 67.
Halftime_Marist 51-22. 3-Point Goals_Marist 12-24 (Wright 4-7, Bell 3-4, Byrd 2-4, Cooley 2-5, Sullivan 1-2, Saint-Furcy 0-2), Rider 7-23 (Powell 3-6, McGlone 3-7, Pope 1-3, Murray 0-2, Smalls 0-2, Henderson 0-3). Fouled Out_Jones. Rebounds_Marist 38 (Herasme 8), Rider 33 (Murray 10). Assists_Marist 16 (Herasme 4), Rider 11 (Murray 7). Total Fouls_Marist 21, Rider 20.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments