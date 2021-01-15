On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Marist beats Fairfield 73-63

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 8:29 pm
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Jones and Raheim Sullivan each scored 14 points and Marist topped Fairfield 73-63 on Friday.

Sullivan also had nine assists for Marist (7-4, 5-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Matt Herasme added seven rebounds.

Jake Wojcik had 16 points for the Stags (2-12, 2-7). Caleb Green added 14 points. Jesus Cruz had 11 points and six rebounds. Taj Benning, who led the Stags in scoring heading into the contest with 12 points per game, shot only 18% for the game (2 of 11).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

