Markusson lifts Loyola Marymount over Portland 75-50

By The Associated Press
January 25, 2021 8:24 pm
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mattias Markusson had a career-high 25 points plus 13 rebounds as Loyola Marymount rolled past Portland 75-50 on Monday.

Markusson hit 10 of 12 shots. He added three blocks.

Ivan Alipiev had 16 points for Loyola Marymount (8-6, 3-3 West Coast Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Joe Quintana added 12 points and Jalin Anderson had seven assists.

Latrell Jones had 13 points for the Pilots (6-10, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Eddie Davis added 11 points and Michael Henn had 10 points.

