Marquette 79, Providence 69

PROVIDENCE (7-6)
Nichols 4-7 0-0 11, Watson 7-8 4-4 18, Breed 0-4 0-0 0, Duke 5-18 5-6 17, Reeves 4-10 1-1 12, Gantt 1-2 2-3 4, Horchler 2-5 0-0 5, Croswell 1-3 0-1 2, Monroe 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 12-15 69.
MARQUETTE (7-6)
Cain 4-10 2-4 12, Garcia 7-11 5-5 20, John 2-4 0-0 4, Carton 3-9 6-7 13, McEwen 5-12 5-8 17, Lewis 5-9 0-0 11, Elliott 1-2 0-0 2, Akanno 0-0 0-0 0, Torrence 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 18-24 79.
Halftime_Marquette 38-29. 3-Point Goals_Providence 9-19 (Nichols 3-3, Reeves 3-7, Duke 2-4, Horchler 1-2, Monroe 0-1, Breed 0-2), Marquette 7-24 (Cain 2-5, McEwen 2-7, Lewis 1-1, Garcia 1-3, Carton 1-6, Elliott 0-1, Torrence 0-1). Rebounds_Providence 28 (Reeves, Croswell 6), Marquette 36 (McEwen 8). Assists_Providence 16 (Duke 9), Marquette 16 (McEwen 5). Total Fouls_Providence 20, Marquette 15.
