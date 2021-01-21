Marshall looks to extend streak vs FIU

Marshall (7-4, 1-3) vs. Florida International (8-6, 2-4)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Florida International. Marshall has won by an average of 15 points in its last seven wins over the Panthers. Florida International’s last win in the series came on Jan. 15, 2015, a 66-62 win.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Radshad Davis, Tevin Brewer, Dimon Carrigan and Eric Lovett have combined to account for 45 percent of Florida International’s scoring this season. For Marshall, Taevion Kinsey, Jarrod West, Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers have collectively accounted for 66 percent of all Marshall scoring.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Panthers have given up only 74.7 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 79.6 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Andrew Taylor has directly created 44 percent of all Marshall field goals over the last three games. Taylor has 15 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Florida International is 5-0 when holding opponents to 42.4 percent or worse from the field, and 3-6 when opponents shoot better than that. Marshall is 7-0 when allowing 44.3 percent or less and 0-4 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Thundering Herd have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Panthers. Florida International has an assist on 29 of 71 field goals (40.8 percent) over its previous three games while Marshall has assists on 49 of 84 field goals (58.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International as a collective unit has made 11.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.