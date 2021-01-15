On Air: Motley Fool Money
Martinez, Jackson lift Wagner past LIU-Brooklyn 76-74

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 10:58 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Morales had 10 points and 14 assists and scored the go-ahead points on a jumper with three seconds left as Wagner edged past Long Island-Brooklyn 76-74 on Friday night.

Will Martinez scored 19 points and Nigel Jackson added 17 points for the Seahawks,. DeLonnie Hunt chipped in 15 and Ja’Mier Fletcher had 10 points for Wagner (2-5, 2-4 Northeast Conference).

Eral Penn and Alex Rivera had 15 points eacg for the Sharks (4-2, 4-2). Virshon Cotton had 14 points. He also had seven turnovers but only four assists.

The Seahawks evened the season series against the Sharks with the win. Long Island-Brooklyn defeated Wagner 77-66 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

