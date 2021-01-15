Maryland 100, Wingate 58

WINGATE (0-1)
Priest 4-7 2-3 11, Taylor 0-3 0-0 0, Cottingham 1-8 3-4 5, Sio 7-12 1-2 18, Tucker 1-8 0-0 3, Clark 2-4 4-4 8, Wilson 0-6 0-0 0, Bell 0-4 3-4 3, Pringle 1-3 0-0 3, Alvey 1-2 0-1 2, Montaque 1-3 0-0 2, Bailey 1-3 0-0 2, Bagnasco 0-0 1-2 1, Mohamed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-63 14-20 58.
MARYLAND (8-6)
Scott 3-6 2-4 9, Smith 5-7 3-4 13, Hart 4-6 1-1 11, Morsell 3-4 4-5 11, Wiggins 6-11 5-6 21, Smart 1-2 3-4 5, Hamilton 2-3 1-1 5, Graham 4-6 0-0 10, Marial 1-3 2-5 4, Dockery 2-3 0-0 5, Revaz 0-0 1-2 1, Mona 0-0 0-0 0, Brahmbhatt 1-2 0-0 3, McCool 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 32-53 24-34 100.
Halftime_Maryland 47-34. 3-Point Goals_Wingate 6-24 (Sio 3-5, Pringle 1-1, Priest 1-4, Tucker 1-4, Alvey 0-1, Bell 0-1, Clark 0-1, Montaque 0-1, Cottingham 0-2, Wilson 0-4), Maryland 12-26 (Wiggins 4-7, Graham 2-4, Hart 2-4, Brahmbhatt 1-2, Dockery 1-2, Morsell 1-2, Scott 1-3, Marial 0-2). Rebounds_Wingate 27 (Priest 7), Maryland 39 (Wiggins 6). Assists_Wingate 6 (Clark, Wilson 2), Maryland 27 (Hart 6). Total Fouls_Wingate 27, Maryland 16.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments