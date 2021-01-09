On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Mass.-Lowell 71, Hartford 62

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 3:02 pm
< a min read
      

HARTFORD (7-5)

Marks 3-9 5-5 11, Stafl 8-11 0-2 16, Carter 3-7 0-0 7, D.Mitchell 3-3 0-0 9, Williams 5-12 3-5 14, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Dunne 2-7 0-0 5, Webley 0-0 0-0 0, McClain 0-0 0-0 0, McCravy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 8-12 62.

MASS.-LOWELL (4-7)

Al.Blunt 0-2 1-2 1, Boudie 9-12 1-4 19, Withers 5-12 8-8 20, Daley 2-3 0-0 4, Noel 8-13 7-7 24, An.Blunt 0-2 0-0 0, Brooks 0-1 1-4 1, R.Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-47 18-25 71.

Halftime_Mass.-Lowell 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 6-20 (D.Mitchell 3-3, Carter 1-3, Williams 1-3, Dunne 1-6, Henry 0-1, Stafl 0-1, Marks 0-3), Mass.-Lowell 3-12 (Withers 2-6, Noel 1-3, Daley 0-1, An.Blunt 0-2). Fouled Out_Stafl. Rebounds_Hartford 24 (Stafl, Williams 6), Mass.-Lowell 26 (Withers 9). Assists_Hartford 9 (Henry 3), Mass.-Lowell 12 (Daley 6). Total Fouls_Hartford 23, Mass.-Lowell 12.

