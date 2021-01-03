Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Mass.-Lowell 74, NJIT 60

By The Associated Press
January 3, 2021 3:17 pm
< a min read
      

NJIT (3-3)

Brinson 1-6 0-1 2, Diakite 5-11 3-6 13, Butler 2-9 10-12 15, Cooks 4-10 4-4 12, O’Hearn 4-10 1-2 10, Willis 1-7 2-2 5, Faison 1-1 0-1 2, de Graaf 0-0 1-2 1, Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Bakare 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 21-30 60.

MASS.-LOWELL (3-7)

Al.Blunt 3-11 0-0 7, Boudie 8-10 2-5 18, Daley 5-8 0-1 11, Hammond 7-11 3-5 18, Noel 3-12 3-6 10, An.Blunt 3-5 0-0 7, Jordan-Thomas 0-1 1-2 1, Brooks 1-4 0-0 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Greaves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 9-19 74.

Halftime_Mass.-Lowell 34-33. 3-Point Goals_NJIT 3-15 (O’Hearn 1-3, Butler 1-4, Willis 1-6, Bakare 0-1, Cooks 0-1), Mass.-Lowell 5-16 (An.Blunt 1-2, Hammond 1-2, Daley 1-3, Noel 1-3, Al.Blunt 1-5, Boudie 0-1). Fouled Out_Brinson. Rebounds_NJIT 27 (Diakite 8), Mass.-Lowell 42 (Boudie 14). Assists_NJIT 6 (Diakite 2), Mass.-Lowell 15 (Noel 8). Total Fouls_NJIT 18, Mass.-Lowell 24.

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 EdgeCon 2021
1|7 5G Summit
1|7 McAfee Center Stage: From VSE to ENS...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill