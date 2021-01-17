On Air: For Your Benefit
Mass.-Lowell 77, Binghamton 67

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 2:20 pm
MASS.-LOWELL (6-8)

Al.Blunt 1-6 1-2 4, Boudie 5-10 6-6 16, Withers 6-14 0-0 13, Daley 2-8 4-6 9, Noel 5-7 5-5 17, Thomas 5-11 0-0 14, An.Blunt 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 2-3 0-0 4, Hammond 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 16-19 77.

BINGHAMTON (1-12)

Beamer 1-4 0-0 2, Tinsley 4-9 1-2 10, Bertram 4-8 0-0 11, Mills 6-13 2-4 16, Petcash 3-6 4-4 11, Bruce 1-3 0-1 2, Hjalmarsson 3-6 2-2 10, Hinckson 1-1 2-3 4, Athuai 0-0 1-2 1, Crist 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 12-18 67.

Halftime_Mass.-Lowell 42-35. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 9-20 (Thomas 4-6, Noel 2-4, Al.Blunt 1-2, Daley 1-3, Withers 1-4, Hammond 0-1), Binghamton 9-19 (Bertram 3-6, Hjalmarsson 2-3, Mills 2-4, Petcash 1-1, Tinsley 1-2, Beamer 0-3). Fouled Out_Noel. Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 33 (Withers 9), Binghamton 33 (Tinsley 8). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 14 (Daley 7), Binghamton 8 (Tinsley 5). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 18, Binghamton 17.

