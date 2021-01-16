On Air: Motley Fool Money
Mass.-Lowell 92, Binghamton 78

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 4:32 pm
< a min read
      

MASS.-LOWELL (5-8)

Al.Blunt 4-6 0-0 10, Boudie 2-3 3-4 7, Withers 9-13 0-2 19, Daley 2-5 0-0 5, Noel 6-7 12-14 26, Thomas 6-10 0-2 16, Brooks 2-3 3-4 7, An.Blunt 1-2 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-0 0-2 0, Hammond 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-51 18-28 92.

BINGHAMTON (1-11)

Tinsley 5-13 0-1 12, Athuai 0-0 0-0 0, Bertram 7-14 3-3 20, Mills 4-14 6-6 15, Petcash 2-10 0-0 5, Beamer 4-9 4-5 13, Hjalmarsson 4-8 1-1 11, Akuwovo 1-1 0-2 2, Hinckson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-69 14-18 78.

Halftime_Mass.-Lowell 47-37. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 10-19 (Thomas 4-6, Noel 2-2, Al.Blunt 2-3, Daley 1-3, Withers 1-3, An.Blunt 0-1, Hammond 0-1), Binghamton 10-33 (Bertram 3-8, Hjalmarsson 2-4, Tinsley 2-4, Petcash 1-5, Beamer 1-6, Mills 1-6). Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 35 (Withers 12), Binghamton 25 (Petcash 8). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 16 (Daley 5), Binghamton 13 (Hjalmarsson 6). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 17, Binghamton 21.

