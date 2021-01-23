On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Massner lifts Northwestern St. over SE Louisiana 73-68

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 9:08 pm
< a min read
      

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Trenton Massner had 13 points, seven assists and three blocks as Northwestern State narrowly defeated Southeastern Louisiana 73-68 on Saturday after blowing a 21-point first-half lead.

Larry Owens had 14 points for Northwestern State (3-14, 2-4 Southland Conference). Kendal Coleman added 12 points and four blocks. LaTerrance Reed had 11 points.

After Southeastern Louisiana took a 66-65 lead with just under three minutes to play, Carvell Teasett nailed a 3-pointer and Owens hit a jumper at the 1:01 after a turnover.

Owens followed another turnover with a dunk for a 71-66 lead, The teams traded a pair of free throws in the last 25 seconds.

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

Gus Okafor had 20 points for the Lions (4-11, 2-5). Keon Clergeot added 16 points and seven rebounds. He also had eight turnovers but only three assists. Elijah Ifejeh had 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
1|25 Customer Contact Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DC office of USCIS swears in Army Spc. Jun Cho as a new citizen after he traveled to provide Inauguration support