On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Mathew Barzal agrees to contract, back on ice with Islanders

By STEPHEN WHYNO
January 9, 2021 11:51 am
< a min read
      

Mathew Barzal joined his New York Islanders on the ice for his first practice of training camp Saturday after agreeing to a contract.

The 23-year-old star forward missed the first few days as the NHL’s most prominent unsigned restricted free agent. General manager Lou Lamoriello was confident a deal would get done, and it did five days before the Islanders open the season at the rival Rangers.

Barzal led the Islanders with 60 points on 19 goals and 41 assists in 68 games last season. He had 17 points in 22 playoff games during their run to the Eastern Conference final.

A 2015 first-round pick who has become New York’s best offensive player, Barzal is now locked up for the next three seasons. The contract is reportedly worth $21 million, with an annual $7 million salary cap hit.

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|9 5th AIAA Propulsion Aerodynamics...
1|11 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|11 The Six New Rules of Business: Creating...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill