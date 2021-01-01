Matthew Stafford questionable for Lions against Minnesota

Trending:
By The Associated Press
January 1, 2021 5:53 pm
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — Matthew Stafford is questionable for Detroit’s season finale against Minnesota on Sunday.

Stafford has been dealing with ankle, thumb and rib injuries and didn’t play much in last weekend’s loss to Tampa Bay. Interim coach Darrell Bevell said backup quarterback Chase Daniel would start if Stafford can’t play.

Detroit ruled out offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (ankle), guard Joe Dahl (back) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip). The Vikings will be without cornerback Cameron Dantzler (hamstring), defensive end Jalyn Holmes (groin), cornerback Chris Jones (groin), linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf) and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (chest). Kicker Dan Bailey is questionable with a back injury.

Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook will miss the game following the death of his father.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

