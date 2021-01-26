Trending:
McCray carries Portland St. over St. Martin’s 69-60

By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 11:45 pm
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Amari McCray had a career-high 22 points as Portland State defeated St. Martin’s 69-60 on Tuesday night.

Paris Dawson had 12 points for Portland State (4-8). James Scott added 10 points. Khalid Thomas had three blocks.

Tyler Velasquez had 12 points and six assists for the Saints. Demonte Malloy added 11 points. Tyke Thompson had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

