McCrory scores 15 to lift UMass over La Salle 83-67

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 6:58 pm
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Cairo McCrory came off the bench to score 15 points to carry Massachussets to an 83-67 win over La Salle on Saturday.

Carl Pierre had 15 points for UMass (3-3, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Noah Fernandes added 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Tre Mitchell had 11 points.

Anwar Gill had 14 points for the Explorers (5-6, 2-2). David Beatty added 11 points.

Jack Clark, who led the Explorers in scoring coming into the contest with 10 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (2 of 10). Sherif Kenney, the Explorers’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

The Minutemen improve to 2-0 against the Explorers for the season. UMass defeated La Salle 85-66 on Dec. 16.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

