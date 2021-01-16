McEwen lifts Marquette past St. John’s on late basket

On Air: Motley Fool Money
By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 2:44 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Koby McEwen made a layup with 27 seconds remaining and Theo John had a big block in the closing seconds to lead Marquette to a 73-71 win over St. John’s on Saturday.

After McEwen’s drive down the left side of the lane, John swatted Vince Cole’s drive. The Red Storm got the ball back but a desperation 3 at the buzzer was off the mark.

D.J. Carton posted 14 points to lead the Golden Eagles (8-6, 4-4 Big East Conference). Greg Elliott and Justin Lewis added 13 points with Lewis grabbing and seven rebounds. Dawson Garcia had 11 points.

Julian Champagnie had 20 points for the Red Storm (7-7, 2-6). Greg Williams Jr. added 15 points. Posh Alexander had eight assists and five steals.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

