McGhee scores 12 to lead Liberty past Kennesaw State 76-47

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 9:49 pm
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee scored 12 points as Liberty won its eighth consecutive home game, rolling past Kennesaw State 76-47 on Saturday.

Blake Preston had 11 points for Liberty (11-4, 3-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Parker added 10 points. Kyle Rode had five assists.

Kennesaw State trailed 36-30 at the break after Chris Youngblood hit consecutive 3-pointers, but the Owls scored a season-low 17 points in the second half.

Youngblood finished with16 points and three blocks for the Owls. Spencer Rodgers added 12 points. Kennesaw State (3-9, 0-4) has lost 29 straight against Division I competition, 21 in a row in conference.

Liberty defeated Kennesaw State 69-63 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 .

