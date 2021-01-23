On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

McGuire scores 19 to carry Quinnipiac past Niagara 78-69

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 6:58 pm
< a min read
      

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Brendan McGuire had 19 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lift Quinnipiac to a 78-69 win over Niagara on Saturday.

Seth Pinkney had 15 points and three assists for Quinnipiac (4-6, 2-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Jacob Rigoni added 11 points, joing the 1,000 point club.

Marcus Hammond had 22 points and six rebounds for the Purple Eagles (6-8, 5-7). Kobi Nwandu added 20 points. Greg Kuakumensah had 10 points.

Niagara defeated Quinnipiac 59-56 on Friday.

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
1|25 Customer Contact Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DC office of USCIS swears in Army Spc. Jun Cho as a new citizen after he traveled to provide Inauguration support